Ralph Gradillas

started his journey to our Lord March 16, 2021 surrounded by family. His sense of humor and heart of gold touched so many. Born in Tucson, Arizona October 24, 1935, he lived his life happily in the warm Tucson sunshine. He met his only love Ruth and remained happily married until she was called to the Lord. Ralph is now reunited with his forever love. Survived by his children, Mark Gradillas and wife Lucy Gillett, Susan Clark, Sandi Gradillas-Spaich and husband Jon Spaich. Adoring grandchildren, Bradley, Mackenzie, Taylor, Jonathan and Noah; six great-grandchildren and many nephews and nieces. Ralph was preceded in death by his parents Jesus and Juanita; brother, Alex and sisters, Virginia and Mary Louise.Ralph, Dad, Tata we will miss you every day. You are our rock and greatest role model. You always made people laugh with your silly antics. May your journey be guided by angels where you can dance with mom again. Arrangements by CARRILLO'S TUCSON MORTUARY.