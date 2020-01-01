HENIG, Ralph
Scottsdale, Arizona
Ralph Henig, 82 Years Old of Scottsdale, Arizona passed away peacefully on December 29, 2019. Ralph was born on December 2, 1937 in Bronx, New York to Hilda and David Henig. He was predeceased by his sister, Marilyn Henig.
He attended Music and Art High School in New York City. Ralph was a college athlete and an undergraduate of New York university continuing his education with a law degree.
Ralph was a pioneer in the commercial real estate industry in New Jersey, Tri-State Area and Metropolitan Phoenix. Ralph has been both a loyal friend and partner to the Mack Family for over 50 years.
He enjoyed playing tennis, driving his cars, watching sports and smoking his cigars. Ralph loved his family and dog immensely.
He is survived by the "Love of his Life" Maxine; his three children: son, Craig (Dayna) their three boys, David, Joshua and Sammy; daughter, Jodi (Jules) their two boys, Zack and Harrison and daughter, Heather and his dog "Harvey." "He will be greatly missed". Arrangements by MESSINGER PINNACLE PEAK MORTUARY.