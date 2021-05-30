Ralph Nickerson

In 1980, Nick married Emily McKee Moughon in Goldendale. Although he may have been a bit of a slow starter, Nick was never one to do anything half-way, and he went from being a 38-year-old bachelor to a married stepfather of three children overnight. Nick and Emily were happily married for over 40 years. And while there were a few understandable bumps along the way, Nick became a devoted and deeply loved "Pop" to his three kids who are forever grateful that he came into their lives.

Nick and Emily moved to Tucson, Arizona in 1992, where Nick practiced law, played golf, and made many new friends. He was also an active member of Christ the King Episcopal Church.

Nick enjoyed golf and skiing, and he loved to play backgammon and bridge. He was a member of the Masonic Order while in Goldendale. He was also a brilliant Trivial Pursuit player, a voracious reader, and a lover of black licorice, Coca-Cola, and spicy food. Every Sunday he would solve the New York Times crossword puzzle, in pen.

He is survived by his wife, Emily; two stepchildren, Stewart and Caitlin Moughon; his sister, Rae Ann Hansen Aspitarte and her husband, Tom and two nephews, Jake Roberts and Lee Aspitarte. He was preceded in death by his beloved stepdaughter, Lauren Moughon.