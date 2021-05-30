Ralph Nickerson

NICKERSON, Ralph King "Nick", Jr.
passed away in Silverdale, Washington on April 7, 2021 at the age of 78, after a long battle with Alzheimer's Disease. Nick was kind, generous, brilliant, easy-going, fun, loyal and tough as nails. He was an exceptional person who was loved by everyone lucky enough to know him. He will be deeply missed.
Nick was born on November 27, 1942 in Goldendale, Washington to Ralph King Nickerson and Louise Dressel Nickerson. When he was just 11, Nick contracted polio. He recovered after several months at St. Elizabeth's in Yakima, and by the next year, he was well enough to take his parents' car for a spin through town, which only ended with his apprehension by the Goldendale police.
At Goldendale High School, Nick lettered in both baseball and football. After graduation, he attended Washington State University, earning a degree in Political Science. He was admitted to law school at Georgetown University in Washington D.C. and graduated with a J.D. (with honors) in 1970. Nick started his law practice in New York City and appeared before the U.S. Supreme Court.
After several years, the beauty of the Northwest brought him back to Washington. Nick moved to Seattle and practiced with a firm there. He returned to Goldendale a few years later to be closer to his mother, who suffered from Alzheimer's Disease. When he was back in Goldendale, Nick enjoyed spending time with his mother and beloved "Gram." He also felt fortunate to see more of his sister, Rae Ann and nephew, Jake who lived in Vancouver, Washington.
In 1980, Nick married Emily McKee Moughon in Goldendale. Although he may have been a bit of a slow starter, Nick was never one to do anything half-way, and he went from being a 38-year-old bachelor to a married stepfather of three children overnight. Nick and Emily were happily married for over 40 years. And while there were a few understandable bumps along the way, Nick became a devoted and deeply loved "Pop" to his three kids who are forever grateful that he came into their lives.
Nick and Emily moved to Tucson, Arizona in 1992, where Nick practiced law, played golf, and made many new friends. He was also an active member of Christ the King Episcopal Church.
Nick enjoyed golf and skiing, and he loved to play backgammon and bridge. He was a member of the Masonic Order while in Goldendale. He was also a brilliant Trivial Pursuit player, a voracious reader, and a lover of black licorice, Coca-Cola, and spicy food. Every Sunday he would solve the New York Times crossword puzzle, in pen.
He is survived by his wife, Emily; two stepchildren, Stewart and Caitlin Moughon; his sister, Rae Ann Hansen Aspitarte and her husband, Tom and two nephews, Jake Roberts and Lee Aspitarte. He was preceded in death by his beloved stepdaughter, Lauren Moughon.
Nick's family would like to thank The Ridge Memory Care facility and its outstanding staff for their skilled care, unfailing kindness, and thoughtful support of Nick over the past several years. Knowing that Nick was being cared for so well gave his family great comfort.
There will be a Memorial Service at St. Antony of Egypt Episcopal Church in Silverdale at a later date, when his family and loved ones can gather in person to celebrate his life. The family anticipates the service will be in late July or early August, and notice will be posted on the St. Antony website: https://saintantonys.com/