SHELTON, Ralph LaMar Jr.,
died at home peacefully and without pain on Saturday, November 9, 2019, of natural causes. He was 90.
Ralph was born April 4, 1929, in Salt Lake City, to Ida Brough and Ralph L. Shelton, Sr. His baby sister, Betty Ann, joined the family a few years later.
At age 17, Ralph left high school early to join the U.S. Marine Corps in 1946. Later he joined the U.S. Army Reserve and, in 1953, commanded a squad that moved the M65 280mm cannon, "Atomic Annie" by railroad from its base at Fort Sill to the Nevada Test Site, where he observed several atomic test firings.
Professor Shelton was internationally known as an early innovator in the field of speech-language pathology, with major contributions in the areas of articulation, cleft palate, and craniofacial disorders. He started his academic career at the University of Kansas Medical Center in 1959 and moved to the University of Arizona in 1970 where he worked until his retirement in 1998.
Ralph is survived by his dearly-loved, cherished wife, Marilyn Seitzberg; by Riley Vargas, his beloved granddaughter; by daughter Julie Shelton and son, Nathan Shelton and much extended family.