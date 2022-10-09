"If you are reading this, you are definitely having a better day than me. The warranty on my body expired and being cheap, I was still haggling over price on an extension when I was recalled by my maker. Wonder who won my doctor's office pool on my departure date. I am survived by my precious wife of 41 years, Tracy. Everybody is impressed I died of natural causes considering how much I annoyed her. I am so very grateful to have shared these years with you. I love, adore and worship you. Leaving you was hard, but we got to share more wonderful years than we could've hoped. I cherished every moment. My three fabulous kids, Ryan, Stephanie and Craig, who lovingly stuck by my side in hope of a bigger inheritance - I buried it (oh, bad choice of words?). I appreciate how you were here for me and I love and admire you all... I will always be by your sides. No father could be more proud of all his children." Arrangements by Avenidas Cremation & Burial. Memorial contributions may be made to Pima Animal Care Center (PACC) or The American Heart Association. (Self portrait)
Ralph Warren
