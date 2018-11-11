RALSTON, Virginia Lee 'Ginny'
Died September 22, 2018, age 90. Preceded by Lowell, Chris and Bob. Retired Marketing Researcher General Mills. Loving wife of Lowell; Devoted Mother of Tom (Mary), Bob, Tim (Georgann), Chris Ralston and Noreen ('adopted' daughter). Grandmother of Jeremy (Alexandra), Kali (Corey) and Emily. Great-Grandmother to Drew, Hayden and Annabelle Filen. Multiple time hiker into the Grand Canyon and other trails in Arizona, exceptional bridge player, gourmet cook and baker, friend and inspiration to many. A Celebration of Ginny's Life will be held on Saturday, November 17, 2018, 4:30 p.m. at Dove of Peace Lutheran Church, 665 W. Roller Coaster Rd., Tucson, AZ 85704, followed by food and sharing of stories. In lieu of flowers, please donate to Alzheimer's Foundation of America, or Casa de Los Abuelos, 2015 W. Ina Rd., 85704.