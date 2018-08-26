RAMIREZ, Belen Richards and RAMIREZ, Joe F., Sr.
Grandma Bebe, 90, is leaving a legacy of love, giving and large family when she joined our Dad on August 15, 2018. She raised seven sons, Joe, Rene, Dave, Andy, Phil, Larry and Ken, and took the helm of the family when our Dad left us much too early 40 years ago (June 6, 1978). Here are some highlights of her life. She was a full partner with our Dad in every endeavor. She drove tractors and roofing trucks, she went camping and fishing with the family, and she supported his farming, ranching, mining, and construction activities. Grandma Bebe treated every son as special, as she did with her 14 grandchildren and 13 great- grandchildren. She is survived by her brother, Alex Richards and close cousins, Bertha Esparza and Alma Lee Islas. A special thank you to Rosa Moreno for her loving care. There was always an extra plate at our table for our friends. A cookbook, "Belen's Mexican Recipes" chronicles 32 of her favorite dishes. She was intimately involved with the arts and Chicano culture in Tucson. Her pen and ink drawings focused on desert scenes and adobe buildings. She was a docent at the Tucson Historical Society, and a member of St. Augustine Cathedral Parish Council, the Guadalupanas Society and Arco Iris. She was tri-lingual, speaking English, Spanish and the best form of Spanglish. Grandma Bebe exemplified the American Dream, where one from a humble background could succeed in raising a family, positively impacting our community, and being a large part of so many lives. She knew Governors, Mayors and Judges, but also was friends with the homeless, the abandoned ones, the less fortunate. We will always remember her special abilities and caring for so many. Services on Thursday, August 30, 2018 at St. Augustine Cathedral. Rosary at 9:00 a.m., Mass at 10:30 a.m. Burial at Holy Hope Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in her name to Casa De La Luz Hospice.