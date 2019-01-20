RAMIREZ, David Richards
The Heavens called for David Phillip "Tata Davy" Richards Ramirez on Friday, January 4, 2019. Davy's courageous battle with cancer ended at the age of 64. Born December 21, 1954 to parents, Belen and Joe Ramirez of Tucson, he grew up in Menlo Park with his six brothers, graduated from Cholla High in 1972 and married in 1975. As an avid community and YMCA member, he made his career in the family's business, El Pueblo Roofing, his father's legacy. Well-known for his charming personality, laid-back attitude and enormously caring heart. The ultimate outdoorsman, he lived life teaching his father's lessons; camping, fishing, hunting, grilling, respect and family first. He loved the Dallas Cowboys, UofA Wildcats and being a husband, father, son, brother, friend and most importantly Tata. Survived by wife, Lorena; children, David (Chad) Ramirez, Carissa (Carlos) Camacho, Christopher "Critter" (Christy) Ramirez and Stephen "Nico" (Sami) Ramirez; step-children, Armando and Margaret Sotelo; grandchildren, Danny, Carlos Jr., Luis, Nico Jr., Hunter, Meadow, Zoe and Melanie; brothers, Joe (Drina), Rene (Susan), Andy (Terri), Phil (Sue), Larry, Kenny (Cynthia); in-laws, Kimmy (Scott); Godchildren, aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Preceded in death by parents, Belen and Joe; wife, Sherrie and grandson, Armando. A special thanks to the entire staff at St. Mary's and Banner UMC. Rosary and Mass will be held at Most Holy Trinity, 1300 N. Greasewood Rd., Tuesday, January, 22, 2019 at 9:30 a.m. and 10:00 a.m., Burial at Holy Hope Cemetery, 3555 N. Oracle Rd. Memorial donations in memory of David may be made to: YMCA of Southern Arizona. Arrangements by AVENIDAS CREMATION AND BURIAL.