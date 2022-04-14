 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Ramon Moreno

  • Updated

MORENO, Ramon D. "Ray"

On March 25, 2022, with his wife Carmen at his side, Ramon crossed over into the arms of our Lord. Preceded in death by his beloved son, Ramon Jr., and nephew, Robert E. Duchene. Born on May 18, 1959 and preceded in death by his parents, Frank G. and Ramona D. Moreno; In-laws, Lorenzo and Leonor Duchene.Survived by his wife, Carmen; daughter, Marie (Richard) Solis; granddaughters, Jaala and Jenaya Solis; sisters, Frances (Ruben) Rodriguez and Angie (Gilbert) Lujan, as well as many family members and friends.Funeral Mass to be held at 9:00 a.m., Saturday, April 23, 2022 at San Xavier del Bac Mission, 1950 W. San Xavier Rd., Tucson, AZ. Interment to follow at 11:00 a.m., April 23, 2022 at Evergreen Cemetery, 3015 N. Oracle Rd., Tucson, AZ. Arrangements by OASIS CREMATION AND FUNERAL CARE.

