ROBLES, Ramon Gutierrez
born in Tucson, AZ on July 3, 1932. Our beloved Dad passed away on June 22, 2019. Survived by his beloved wife, Consuelo of 65 years; daughters, Betty, Barbara, Esther (Eddie), Grace (Ray Sr.) and Evelyn; five grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren. Dad served in the U.S. Armed Forces and retired from the U.S. Naval Reserve and the City of Tucson. He was a loving father and wonderful grandfather and will be deeply missed. Visitation will be held Thursday, June 27, 2019 from 8:30 a.m. - 10:00 a.m. at CARRILLO'S TUCSON MORTUARY (South Chapel), 240 S. Stone Ave., with a Rosary at 9:00 a.m. Mass will be offered at 10:30 a.m. at St. Augustine Cathedral. Interment immediately following at Holy Hope. Arrangements by CARRILLO'S TUCSON MORTUARY, INC.