Ramona Mendoza

Mendoza, Ramona

Ramona Arvizu Mendoza passed away peacefully on March 25, 2022 surrounded by her loving family. She was born on February 7, 1928 in Villa Hidalgo, Sonora, Mexico and raised in Nacozari de Garcia. Upon arriving in the United States, Ramona worked tirelessly for her children beginning in Bisbee, Arizona and ultimately moving to Tucson where she resided for almost 60 years.

She was preceded in death by her siblings, her dearest first-born Roberto Loreto, beloved grandson Steve Loreto and precious great grandson Ryan Olea. She is survived by her children: daughter Ramona Ramirez (Octavio), son Carlos Loreto (Norma), daughter Elsa Kud-Kudijaroff (Michael), son Jesse Loreto (Cathy), daughters Ruby Ulrich and Marilyn Smith (Randy). Ramona was also survived and cherished by her 10 loving grandchildren and 12 beloved great grandchildren as well as many well-loved nieces and nephews.

We would also like to extend our heartfelt gratitude to Mom's selfless Nurses at Casa De La Luz Hospice.

Mom, you will be sorely missed! Thank you for all your sacrifices.

Funeral Mass will be held at 11am on April 8, 2022 at St Thomas the Apostle Catholic Church 5150 N. Valley View Rd 85718, burial to follow at Holy Hope Cemetery in Tucson.

In lieu of flowers, please consider contributing to the many Tucson Animal Shelters or inviting an elderly person out for a nice meal. Arrangements by Adair Funeral Home, Avalon Chapel.

