Randee Dickey

While Randee had loved her time in the DC area, she was ecstatic to return to her family and friends in Tucson. She made her home there with Larry for the next 11 years, where she enjoyed walking in the desert, cooking, gardening, and cultural activities. She also greatly enjoyed her continued travels with Larry across the US, Europe, Central America, and South America.

In 'retirement,' Randee brought her energy and passion to several causes and organizations as a volunteer. Her most fulfilling work was with Tucson Unified School District's Reading Seed Program. With compassion, creativity, determination, and joy, she helped countless children improve their vocabulary and reading skills - and in turn, their self-confidence and pride.

With grace and courage, Randee battled a rare and deadly form of cancer, Pseudomyxoma Peritonei (PMP), starting at age 32. After receiving treatments for several recurrences, she went into remission for 14 years, albeit with permanent complications from her extensive surgeries. Randee adapted, and didn't allow the complications to prevent her from living a full and active life.