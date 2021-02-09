Randolfo Lopez

Randy was extraordinarily hard working, yet family meant everything to him. He was an avid reader, loved to cook, and watch Antiques Roadshow and war movies.He took pride in being able to take anything apart, figure out how it worked, fix it if needed, and put it all back together. If the UofA Wildcats were playing, you could bet Randy was watching. He enjoyed any version of his favorite song, "Amazing Grace", but of course his favorite version was President Obama's! He enjoyed his C.L.E. trips to San Diego and his relaxation trips to Las Vegas with his family. Randy was kind, caring, unbelievably generous, and witty.

He met his loving wife of 31 years, Alma, through a blind date set up by their dental hygienist. The two knew they were meant to be together and married five months later. She was his legal assistant since 2001. Together they had two beautiful daughters, Virginia and Alexandria. Randy was a dependable, dedicated, and a selfless father. Anything his daughters needed, he provided. He made sure he taught his daughters how to do things rather than do it for them, which they are extremely grateful for. Randy was blessed with two grandsons, Landon and Liam, who were his pride and joy. He was overjoyed with having nicknamed them "Boomer" and "Baby Donut". Any interactions with Landon, he would ask, "and who are you?" Landon would say, "I'M BOOMER!" Randy would laugh and smile from ear to ear. He cherished the few times he was able to hold his newest grandson, "Baby Donut".