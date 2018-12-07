RANDOLPH, Jane Couchman
93, died November 12, 2018. Born in Des Moines, Iowa, she came to Tucson in January 1940. She was one of the first women to graduate from the Univ. of AZ College of Mechanical Engineering, and was a licensed private pilot. She was predeceased by her husband Otto A. Randolph. She is survived by her three grateful children, Jane Hillman (Paul), Otto Randolph (Katherine) and Michelle Reed (Cliff); eight grandchildren, three great- grandchildren. Celebration of Life Service will be held Saturday, December 8, 2018, 4:00 p.m. at American Lutheran Church, Tucson. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her name to: Humane Society of Southern Arizona, 635 W. Roger Rd., Tucson, AZ 85705 Community Food Bank - Caridad, 845 N. Main Ave., Tucson, AZ 85705 University of Arizona College of Mechanical Engineering, attn: Nancy, 1130 N. Mountain Ave., Tucson, Arizona, 85719 in Memory of Jane Couchman Randolph, 1955. Arrangements by BRING'S BROADWAY CHAPEL.