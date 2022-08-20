 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Raquel Lopez-Anderson

  • Updated

On Friday, August 12, 2022, Raquel Pilar Lopez-Anderson, widow of Joseph E. Parker, Jr., and loving mother of Erika Anderson Ficken, passed away peacefully at the age of 80. Raquel was born on April 18, 1942 to Maria Jovita Lopez Coedo and Jesus Castedo Lopez in Buenos Aires, Argentina. Raquel immigrated to the United States in February 1964 to marry James Cowan Anderson. Although she had a doctorate in accounting from Argentina, Raquel was required to obtain a U.S. degree in accounting, which she did through Pima Community College. Raquel became a naturalized citizen of the United States in 1975, an accomplishment of which she was extremely proud. Raquel was an avid painter, and her family members and friends have many of her beautiful creations. She is survived by her younger brother, Orlando Lopez, sister-in-law Kris Lopez, daughter Erika and her husband Mark, stepson, Jeff Parker and his wife Katherine, stepdaughter Jackie and her husband Eric, and grandchildren Maddie, Charles, William and Sarah. A memorial service for Raquel and her loving husband Joe will be forthcoming. 

