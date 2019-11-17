Campas, Ray
9/14/1934 - 10/27/2019
Legend and proud owner of Hollywood Barber College has passed away at the age of 85. Heaven has a new angel. Ray is a man of many talents who has left us to be with our Lord. Ray would say the students were his kids. He would take the time to teach each student the best he could with a loving hand. 2nd place United States Champion. Ray will be missed by many who were blessed to have crossed his path. Lord thank you for the many years we had with Ray. God Bless you Ray. Services will be held at St. Augustine Cathedral Church. 192 S. Stone Ave., Tucson, AZ 85701, Monday, November 18, 2019, Rosary 9:00 a.m. - 10:30 a.m. Mass at 10:30 a.m. Celebration of Life Hotel Tucson City Center, 475 N Granada Avenue, 85701, 12:00 p.m. - 4:00 p.m. Question and info please call Hollywood Barber College at 520-887-0532. Arrangements by FDA UNIVERSITY.