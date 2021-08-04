Ray Howard

HOWARD, Ray

was born in 1943 in Kalamazoo, Michigan to Anne and Harry Howard. He grew up in Wilmington, Delaware with his parents and his two older sisters. After high school, he joined the Air Force during the Vietnam War. After he was discharged, he received his BS at the University of Delaware. He earned his Master's Degree in Microbiology at the University of Arizona.

In 1971, he met and married Dyana Green and his daughter Apryl, was born in 1977. He served as the Chief of the Laboratory at UofA's student health center for over 25 years. He was an active member in the Lyons breakfast club and Temple Emanu- El Men's Club. After retiring, he became a courier for the National Donor Marrow Program, travelling all over the world. He volunteered as an elementary math tutor and even did taxes for AAPR.

He is survived by his wife, Dyana; daughter, Apryl; grandchildren, Ethan and Kaitlyn and sister, Barbara; a niece and many nephews. Donations may be made in memory of Ray to the American Cancer Society or the Humane Society of Southern Arizona, Tucson. Arrangements by EVERGREEN MORTUARY.