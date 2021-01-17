MASON, Ray D., Sr.
91, of Tucson passed away peacefully on January 10, 2021. He was married to the love of his life Jo for 69 years, who passed away in the Spring of 2020. He was proud of his service as a Navy Seaman during the Korean war. God and family took center stage in his life. After a long career with TUSD he retired to enjoy camping and cruising to exotic places. His love of toy trains led him to volunteer as a tour guide for school children at the Gadsden-Pacific Toy Train museum. He is survived by daughter, Jody (Lloyd); son, Ray Jr.; granddaughter, Stephanie (Scott); great-grandson, Jon; great-granddaughter, Elizabeth and many cousins. Per his wishes he will be cremated and have no services. A special thanks goes to the caregivers of Preferred Care at Home and Agape Home Hospice. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to your favorite religious or veteran charity. Arrangements by ADAIR FUNERAL HOMES, Dodge Chapel.