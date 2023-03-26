Ray Edmond Shaw passed away March 9, 2023. He was born March 12, 1931, in Pawnee, Oklahoma to Lyle and Ruby Shaw. He served in the U.S. Army from 1951-1953 and was stationed in Germany. Survivors include brother, Glenn Shaw; sister, Ruth Arndt and nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, and siblings, Betty Buffalo, Dolly Kincade and Henry Shaw. A visitation will be held 10:00 a.m., Friday, March 31, 2023, at Mission Oasis Church, in Tucson, Arizona. Burial will take place Friday, April 14, 2023, at 11:00 a.m. at Show Low City Cemetery in Show Low, Arizona. OWENS LIVINGSTON MORTUARY of Show Low handled the arrangements.
Ray Shaw
