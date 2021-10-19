Raymond Best

He graduated from Lincoln High School in Canton, Ohio, served his country in the Armoured Division of the U.S. Army in WWII, then furthered his education at The Ohio State University with a BS Business Administration degree in 1951. Raymond made a long and successful career as a Managing Partner with Ernst & Young since 1970. Working in the Tulsa, OK office, his audit work led him to meeting his wife, Mary Jane Ericksten. They married November 19, 1960. He served as Managing Director of the Puerto Rico office until 1980 and then as a Partner in the New Orleans office until his retirement in 1987.

Ray and Mary Jane retired to Tucson, AZ in 1987. Here they continued to make new friends, becoming season subscribers to the Tucson Symphony, and active members of the Tucson Country Club. They often traveled back to Columbus, Ohio for Ohio State football games. With Mary Jane's illness, Ray became a loving caregiver and an excellent chef. Mary Jane passed away on November 1, 2004. Ray was an interested and supportive uncle to his nieces and nephews and his advice and encouragement will be greatly missed. Mr. Best is predeceased by his parents, Florence Mae (Long) Best and Carl Herman Best; his wife, Mary Jane; two brothers, Vernon A. Best and Dwight N. Best and his wife, Marilyn; a nephew, David C. Best and his wife, Shari.