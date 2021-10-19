Raymond Best

BEST, Raymond Eugene
was born March 25, 1927 in Canton, Ohio and passed away October 5, 2021 in Tucson, AZ. He was a true gentleman, a pleasant, distinguished man with many friends.
He graduated from Lincoln High School in Canton, Ohio, served his country in the Armoured Division of the U.S. Army in WWII, then furthered his education at The Ohio State University with a BS Business Administration degree in 1951. Raymond made a long and successful career as a Managing Partner with Ernst & Young since 1970. Working in the Tulsa, OK office, his audit work led him to meeting his wife, Mary Jane Ericksten. They married November 19, 1960. He served as Managing Director of the Puerto Rico office until 1980 and then as a Partner in the New Orleans office until his retirement in 1987.
Ray and Mary Jane retired to Tucson, AZ in 1987. Here they continued to make new friends, becoming season subscribers to the Tucson Symphony, and active members of the Tucson Country Club. They often traveled back to Columbus, Ohio for Ohio State football games. With Mary Jane's illness, Ray became a loving caregiver and an excellent chef. Mary Jane passed away on November 1, 2004. Ray was an interested and supportive uncle to his nieces and nephews and his advice and encouragement will be greatly missed. Mr. Best is predeceased by his parents, Florence Mae (Long) Best and Carl Herman Best; his wife, Mary Jane; two brothers, Vernon A. Best and Dwight N. Best and his wife, Marilyn; a nephew, David C. Best and his wife, Shari.
He leaves behind his sister-in-law, Dorothy Jane Best; nieces, great-nieces and nephews and great-great-nieces and nephews.
Tucson arrangements are being handled by ADAIR FUNERAL HOMES, Dodge Chapel. Raymond's wishes were to have a graveside Catholic service at the Pawhuska City Cemetery in Oklahoma to rest beside Mary Jane. Pawhuska Oklahoma arrangements are being coordinated by KENDRICK, MCCARTNEY & JOHNSON FUNERAL HOME. The graveside service will be Wednesday, October 27, 2021 at 11:00 a.m.
The family wishes to publicly thank Dr. Steven Wool and his staff, the Starfish Adult Care Home, TMC Hospice, his many loyal Tucson friends, and Ernst & Young colleagues throughout the country.
In lieu of flowers, if so desired, you may consider donating to one of the charities Raymond supported for many years to honor Mary Jane's heritage or the Arthritis Foundation: St. Joseph Indian School, P.O. Box 326, Chamberlain, S.D. 57326, or St. Sabre Indian School, Ashland, MT. 59004, or the Arthritis Foundation, 122 E. 42nd St., New York, New York 10168.