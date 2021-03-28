Raymond Carlton

of Oro Valley, passed away on February 25, 2021. He was born January 26, 1930 in Vineland, New Jersey, the son of Richard and Elsie Carlton. He was preceded in death by his parents, five brothers, Howard, Richard III, George Robert, Lawrence and Richard IV; his sisters, Dorothy Naprava and Elsie Scattergood; his loving wife Therese (Thea) of 67 years, and son Raymond Jr.

Raymond and Thea were married in Munich, Germany on August 21, 1952 while he was serving in the U.S. Army. He is survived by six children, daughters Rosemary Press, Heidi Carlton, Linda Carlton and Christina Clifton; sons, Peter Carlton-McQueen and Michael Carlton; 19 grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren; sister, Phyllis Martine, and sister-in-law, Shirley Carlton.

Raymond enlisted in the Army on June 1, 1948 and retired on May 31, 1978 as a Command Sergeant Major. His overseas assignments included Vietnam, with the 173rd Airborne Brigade (Sep.), from April 1965 to May 1966. He had three tours of duty in Germany, one in Okinawa and one in Korea. Stateside assignments included the Honor Guard Company, First Army Headquarters, Governor's Island, New York, two at Fort Campbell, Kentucky with the 11th and 101st Airborne Divisions and one at Fort Bragg, North Carolina, with the 82nd Airborne Division. He was a graduate of the Military Police School, Highway Patrol School, Leadership School, Basic Airborne and Jumpmaster Schools. He earned the Master Parachutist Badge and the Expert Infantry Badge. He was awarded the Legion of Merit, the Meritorious Service Medal along with other military honors.