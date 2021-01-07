Raymond Greenwood

GREENWOOD, Raymond Richard
80, of Tucson, Arizona, succumbed to cancer in the comfort of his own home, surrounded in love by his family on December 26, 2020.
Ray was born on March 13, 1940 to Goldie Wood and Jack Greenwood in Pontiac, MI. After graduating from Washington Gardner High School in 1957, he was an active member of the Michigan National Guard. Ray wed his former wife, Susan Carter in 1962 and they moved to Tucson, AZ in 1968.
Ray is survived by his daughters, Theresa Badalamenti and Kelli Foreman; son, Kevin (Kristin) Greenwood; grandchildren, Anthony, Julia, Dominic, Nicolas, Sarah, Ellie and Ethan and many nieces and nephews.
While he was an avid outdoorsman who loved hunting, fishing, gardening, and camping, his biggest impact was in the community. In his 52 years of living in Tucson, Ray had a hand in building many homes and buildings and most recently was owner of D&R A/C and Heating, serving thousands of customers. In his retirement, he became a member of the DAV Chapter 18 where he made many new friends and served as treasurer. Ray never met a stranger, always had a story to share, and will be remembered for his wry humor.
As a father, Ray taught his kids the importance of a good work ethic, that giving back is as good for you as it is for those you're helping, and to not worry about things you can't control. He gave us a love for camping and the great outdoors, music, working with our hands, car races, laughing at anything and everything, and so much more. Gone, but never forgotten.
Due to the Coronavirus, a memorial service will not be held at this time. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in memory of Ray Greenwood to the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation, Southern AZ Chapter, 5215 N. Sabino Canyon Rd., Tucson, AZ 85750. Arrangements by DESERT ROSE HEATHER MORTUARY.