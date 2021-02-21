Raymond L'heureux

80, passed away after a long illness. He was born in Manhattan, New York to Eugene and Angelina (LaRiviere) L'Heureux. Ray is survived by his wife of 33 years, Susan as well as his four children, Joseph (Amy), Michael (Tina), Richard (Dena) and Kymberly (John); seven grandchildren and one great-grandchild. His siblings, Eugene, Paul and Dolores; granddaughter, Camile and great-granddaughter, Diamond predeceased him as did his parents. In remembrance of Ray, please consider a donation in his honor to the Hermitage No-Kill Cat Shelter. Funeral Arrangements by VISTOSO FUNERAL HOME.