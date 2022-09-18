Raymond Lim

89, passed away July 29, 2020. Born in Tucson to H.F. and Marian Lim, he graduated from Tucson HS in 1948 and earned a BS from University of Arizona. He was commissioned in the Navy in 1952 and was a veteran of the Korean War. He married his high school sweetheart Estelle Don in 1953. After earning an MA at ASU, Raymond taught Industrial Arts at Flowing Wells HS for 27 years until he retired. He was in the Naval Reserve for 24 years and retired as a Lt. Commander. His lifelong passions were tennis, music, bowling, bike riding, travel, his pets, Arizona Wildcats sports and laughing. He was a gifted artist and created amazing metal sculptures, paintings, carvings and more. He helped raise money for Reid Park Zoo, the Humane Society of So. AZ and the Tucson Chinese Cultural Center donating his art for auctions. Raymond and Estelle volunteered for 10 years delivering meals for Mobile Meals. Raymond is preceded in death by his wife of 65 years, Estelle, and survived by their loving children, Keith (Irene), Dana, Melinda (Steve) and Heidi (Michael); grandchildren, Vanessa (Larry), Joe, Jessica, Eric, Michelle, Emelia and Natalie; great-grandchildren, Leah, Stella, and Ava; brother, Larry (Clara). The Lim family would like to thank Sherry for her years of caregiving, love, and friendship and for making the final years of both Raymond's and Estelle's life rich and fulfilled. Thanks also to Patrick for his kind and loving caregiving and lasting friendship. A memorial service will be held at 11:00 a.m., Saturday, October 1, 2022 at EVERGREEN MORTUARY CHAPEL, 3015 N. Oracle Road, Tucson, AZ, 85705.