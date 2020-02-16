Raymond Love

LOVE, Raymond Daniel
died February 11, 2020 at home. He was born at St. Mary's Hospital in Tucson, AZ on December 11, 1941. He worked for Stewart Title and then retired from the United States Postal Service after 34 years. He served in the Army from 1964 to 1966. After getting out of the Army he went to Minneapolis, MN, where he married Lynnette Benson (Love) in 1966. They made Tucson their home, where they had three children, Scott (Raeanne), Mark (Sabina), and Melissa (Justin) Conroy, and seven grandchildren, Kyle, Amberleigh, Naomi, Elijah, Hannah, Zachary, and Kevan Ian. Also survived by siblings, David Love from Walls, MS, Shelia Stewart from Tucson; half-siblings, Mandy Reaves, Charlotte Woods, and Rick Goksel all from Tucson. He was an avid word puzzle creator, creating mind puzzles for GAMES Magazine, where many were published. He will be greatly missed. Visitation will be held Tuesday, February 18, 2020 from 5:00 p.m. - 7:00 p.m. Service will be held Wednesday, February 19, 2020 at 10:00 a.m., both at EVERGREEN MORTUARY, 3015 N. Oracle Rd.