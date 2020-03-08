Raymond Maehr

MAEHR, Raymond Joseph
age 94, passed away on February 25, 2020, while in the gentle care of Peppi's House Hospice. He is survived by his wife of 72 years Eleanore; sister, Dolores; niece, Robin (Ray) and great-nephews, Chris and Brett, all of Tucson. Ray was born in Chicago, Illinois. He proudly served our country in the Navy during WWII, serving in the South Pacific aboard the USS Ralph Talbot. During the time he was entitled to wear 10 battle stars. He was a Life Member of Elks Lodge #385, serving in several leadership positions. Past Exalted Ruler - BPO Elks #385; Past District Deputy Grand Exalted Ruler; Past State President of the Arizona Elks Assoc. He was also Past President of the Tucson Junior Chamber of Commerce. Ray retired after 33 years with Hughes Aircraft Co. Services will be held on Tuesday, March 10, 2020 9:00 a.m. at East Lawn palms Mortuary and Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, Ray asked that donations be made to the Elks Major Projects Fund. Family wishes to thank the caregivers at the Forum of Tucson for their care over the past two years; and especially to the caring and compassionate staff of Peppi's House Hospice for their kind and gentle care over his last weeks on this earth. Arrangements by EAST LAWN PALMS MORTUARY & CEMETERY.