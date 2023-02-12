Our Dad passed away January 26th, 2023. He was predeceased by his wife, Betty Lou, and his daughter, MaryLou. He is survived by his two daughters; Marci Beth Phillips, and Mardi Rae Burden (Bob), his son, Raymond W. "Willie" Morrison (Annie), and 7 Grandchildren; Kyle Phillips, Keri Pelfrey, Bill Burden, Raymond M. Morrison, R.G. Colvin, Rory Morrison, and Alyssa Rae Morrison. He is also survived by 6 great-grandchildren, and numerous nieces and nephews. Dad was born in Indianapolis, in 1931 and came to Tucson in 1936. He attended Amphitheater from first grade through high school, graduating in 1949. He then attended UofA. He owned gas stations and tire stores, eventually retiring from Western Tire. There will be a celebration of life on Saturday, February 25th, 2023 at 1:00pm at Dad's house.