Raymond Peterson

Raymond born on November 9, 1930, passed away peacefully on April 29, 2022, at the age of ninety-one, surrounded by his family. He was survived by his wife, Kristie Fowler; his sons, Roy (daughter in-law, Melody) and Jeffery; his daughters, Tori and Rayell; 11 grandchildren and several great-grandchildren. He first worked and retired from General Dynamics as a Program Manager/Design Engineer. He then moved to Tucson, Arizona to start up the Arizona division of Lourdes Industries. He loved all sorts of sports, especially golfing with his wife, family, and friends. His Memorial Service will be held on Friday, May 6, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. at VISTOSO FUNERAL HOME, 2285 E. Rancho Vistoso Blvd., Oro Valley, AZ, 85755 520-544-2285.