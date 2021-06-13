91, passed away on May 26, 2021, with open gates to heaven. Raymond was born on November 10, 1929 in Tucson, Arizona. Raymond was an inspiration and a positive force in our family due to his good nature and generosity. As a Marine, Raymond served his country for four years, serving one tour in North Korea. Additionally, he served in the U.S. Army, serving one tour in Europe. He built a 30-year career serving the citizens of Tucson while working for the City of Tucson and Pima County Wastewater Management. The family extends its utmost gratitude for all the family and friends who supported Dad during his life. An amazing man who left a lasting impression on everyone he met and a proud legacy. He is survived by his daughter, Debra Miller (Larry); sons, Raymond Salcido Jr. (Vanessa) and Rudy Salcido (Sabrina); stepsons, Daniel Martinez and Edward Martinez; grandchildren, Stephanie, Savanna, Sabrina, Raymond IV, Sariah, Celia, Fona, Kristal, and Israel; nephews, Oscar Salcido and Albert Salcido; nieces, Patricia Salcido and Susan Salcido. Raymond was preceded in death by his wife, Sally Gonzales Salcido; parents, Ramon and Aurelia Salcido; brother, Oscar Arvizu Salcido; niece, Rebecca Salcido; grandson, Eric. Visitation will be held on Thursday, June 17, 2021, 5:00 p.m. - 9:00 p.m. at CARRILLO'S TUCSON MORTUARY (South Chapel), 240 S. Stone Avenue, Tucson, AZ, 85701 with Rosary recited at 7:00 p.m. Mass will be offered Friday, June 18, 2021, 10:00 a.m. at Saint Augustine's Cathedral, 192 S. Stone Avenue, Tucson, AZ, 85701. Interment to follow at Holy Hope Cemetery with Military Funeral Honors. Arrangements by CARRILLO'S TUCSON MORTUARY, INC.