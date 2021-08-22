Raymond Sierka

82, of Tucson and Scottsdale, passed away on Saturday July 31, 2021 after a courageous battle with many health issues. He is survived by his loving wife, Jeanne and their four children, Stephanie, Raymond, Daniel and Donna as well as his brother, Hank; sisters, Loretta and Hedy; eight grandchildren and three great-grandchildren. He attended Univ. of Pittsburgh for his undergraduate degree. He received his masters degree and PhD from the Univ. of Oklahoma in Environmental Engineering. A long career at the Univ. of AZ. as a professor followed culminating in being named Professor Emeritus of Chemical and Environmental Engineering.