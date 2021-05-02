 Skip to main content
Raymond Wilford

WILFORD, Raymond Wayne

11/24/1929 - 4/23/2021

Went to be with his Heavenly Father, parents, wife of "64" years, two brothers, and four sisters. He is survived by his three sisters, Adeline (Bob) Delfs, Janis (Tom) Hodges, Jackie (Lee) Bays, along with many nieces and nephews, Raymond's daughter, Sharon (Bill) Dear; his son, Butch (Bear) Wilford; five grandchildren and their spouses along with 13 great-grandchildren. Service will be held at El Camino Baptist Church, 7777 E. Speedway, on Thursday, May 6, 2021. Viewing begins at 12:30 p.m. with a Service to follow at 1:30 p.m. A Graveside service with Military Dedication will follow the Service at East Lawn Cemetery.

