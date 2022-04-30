Rebecca Jones

Rebecca was born in Evansville, Ind, but a Tucson native from an early age. Rebecca passed away peacefully with her daughter by her side on April 24, 2022. She is survived by her daughter Cassidy (Tim) Jones, granddaughter Isabel, mother Evelyn, sister Donna, sister-in-law Linda, nephew, and nieces. Rebecca attended St Joseph's, Rincon, and UofA before launching her career in teaching. She was a well-loved teacher of 5th grade for years and then moved into 2nd grade where she finished her career. A lover of music she played the guitar and sang in choirs her whole life, as a strong soprano her voice filled a room. Rebecca was a single mother and a strong woman who always advocated for her and her daughter's needs. in lieu of flowers please donate to a women's shelter of your choice in her name. A memorial service will be held at St. Cyril's Alexandria Catholic Church on May 6, 2022. Mass at 10:00 AM with a small reception to follow. Purple was her favorite color, we will all honor this that day. Arrangements: Desert Rose Heather.