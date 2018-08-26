REES, Marguerite
92, devoted wife, mother and grandmother passed away at her Tucson home on August 18, 2018. Preceded in death by her husband of 55 years, Charles; sister, Ruth; daughter, Janet; grandson, Andrew. She is survived by her son, Dwight and his wife Marjorie. A graduate of Yonkers High School, Marguerite worked as a bank teller in Yonkers and Baldwin, NY. Following their children out west Marguerite and Charles moved to Tucson for retirement in 1987. She enjoyed being physically active, regularly walking and swimming until the last few months of her life. A Memorial Service will be held at Evergreen Mortuary on Friday, August 31, 2018 at 2:30 p.m.