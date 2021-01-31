Regina Ammerman

AMMERMAN, Regina "Jeannie"
of Tucson, Arizona, passed away Monday, January 18, 2021. She was 75 years old. In November she was diagnosed with a rare form of lung cancer, which took her life two months later.
Jeannie was born in Woodbury, NJ on February 27, 1945 to the late Elizabeth and Victor Mongelli. She attended Chestnut Hill College in Philadelphia, PA (1966, BA) and Middlebury College in Middlebury, VT (1967, MA). Jeannie married Michael D. Ammerman on September 9, 1967 in Ventnor City, NJ and moved to Tucson after the wedding, where she taught at the Southern Arizona School for Boys for a short period of time. Later in life she went back to work as a seamstress until she rediscovered her passion for watercolor painting and became a well- known Southern Arizona artist. She also loved to cook and entertain and was an excellent original quilt maker. Jeannie was a world traveler, countless times over, who spoke seven languages. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother who will long be remembered for her hospitality and creative spirit.
She is preceded by her first husband, Michael, whom she was married to for 42 years. She is survived by her second husband, Raymond F. Skoda; two brothers, John Mongelli and Victor Mongelli, Jr.; two daughters, Elizabeth Flynn (Paul) and Victoria Haymore (Terry); six grandchildren and four great-grandchildren.
Jeannie was a devoted Roman Catholic, lay Dominican, and wife of a Deacon (Michael). She attended St. Francis De Sales (Tucson) for many years and later became a parishioner of St. Pius X (Tucson).
A Mass was held at St. Pius X Catholic Church on January 22, 2021. Burial will be at Our Lady of the Desert Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to one of Jeannie's favorite charities, the Wounded Warrior Project. Arrangements by BRING'S BROADWAY CHAPEL.