Reg passed March 9, 2023 at the age of 85. Reg was born in Coffeyville, KS on December 29, 1937. His parents, Helen and Orville Smith, moved their family to Tucson in 1949 where Reg continued to reside until his death. Reg exhibited exceptional logical-mechanical intelligence at an early age. After graduating from Tucson High School, Reg was employed by Orville B. Smith Auto Service as shop foreman, Gibbs Automotive, Construction Ltd., and Beaudry RV. He also worked for Lear Jet and served in the Army. Reg loved the outdoors and rode motorcycles. He built dune buggies and was active in a dune buggy club. He enjoyed exploring southern Arizona with friends and going off-road in the Imperial Sand Dunes near Yuma. In later years, he rode a bicycle for exercise and then built an electric bicycle so he could continue to exercise as his symptoms of COPD worsened. Reg was preceded in death by his parents, his ex-wife Margaret Garner and his stepdaughter, Barbara Mallot. Survivors include his brother, Don Smith (Laurie Levon), his sister, Jan Smith, his nephews, Byron Smith, Kevin Smith, Heath McFarland, Fred Garner, Steve Garner, and Donald Garner and his niece, Bryn McFarland. A celebration of life will be held Saturday, March 25, 2023 at 2:00 p.m. followed by a reception, both at St. Francis in the Foothills Methodist Church in the Community Center, 4625 E. River Rd., Tucson. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to the American Lung Association or to a charity of choice.