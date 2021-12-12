Reidar Bjorhovde

Reidar was born on November 6, 1941, in Harstad, Norway to Rebekka Josefine and Reidar Conradi Bjørhovde. After earning a Doctor of Engineering from the Norwegian Institute of Technology in Trondheim, he moved to Pennsylvania to study at Lehigh University, receiving a PhD in Civil Engineering in 1972. His research and dissertation on the strength of steel columns became the basis for both national and international design codes.

His long career included work in industry, academia and as a consultant, including a 22-year affiliation with Nucor Corporation. His expertise in the stability, strength and reliability of steel used in building and bridge design and construction brought him numerous prestigious awards and opportunities to advise on research and projects in the US, Canada and around the world. He was very involved with the American Institute of Steel Construction and the American Iron and Steel Institute, where he both served on and led many technical committees. He was a Fellow of the Structural Engineering Institute and was awarded the designation of Distinguished Member of the American Society of Civil Engineering. The author of many seminal papers and articles, he served as editor for the Journal of Constructional Steel Research for nearly 20 years and was the inaugural editor of the AISC Engineering Journal.