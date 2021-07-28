Remie Escamilla

Remie was born in Tucson, AZ to Secundino and Elena Gomez. One of ten children she leaves behind five sisters and three brothers. Preceded in death by her parents, brother, Rafael Gomez; husband, Manuel Escamilla; daughter, Blanca; three infants, Brenda, Diane, Jerry and grandson, Javier Escamilla. Survived by her five children, Manuel Jr., Daniel, Miguel, Monica and Marta; 23 grandchildren and several great-grandchildren.

Remie loved to cook and bake. It brought her great joy to see everyone enjoy her salsa, banana bread and tamales. Her most favorite thing in the world was Bingo. She will always be membered sitting on her bench outside smoking a cigarette and drinking her cup of coffee amusing anyone passing by with her truck driver vocabulary. Remie, matriarch, beloved mother, grandmother, sister, aunt, cousin and friend. She will be greatly missed by all who knew her.