I'm very saddened to announce the passing of my wonderful mother, Rena Weiss. She made all things possible for me. I am forever grateful. My mother helped so many people without asking for anything in return. She loved nature and passed on Tu B'Shevat, the Jewish new year for trees. She loved studying many different spiritual beliefs and loved angels. She is with the angels now. Rest In Peace Mom.She is survived by me, her son, Jamie Shiller; her brother, Jeffrey Weiss and her sister, Shulamis Rabinowitz. Graveside service will be on Wednesday, January 19, 2022 at 2:00 p.m. at Evergreen Cemetery. Arrangements by EVERGREEN MORTUARY.