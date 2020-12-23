Renae Scroggs

SCROGGS, Renae Lynn
46, passed away on December 8, 2020. She was born on December 11, 1973, the daughter of Rose Jean Gonzales and Cristobal Candelario. She is survived by her loving sons, Karl Fielder (Katherine) and Kendall Fielder (Shayla); granddaughters, Marceline, Kaidence and Kaiya; brothers, Cris Candelario, Edward Candelario (Monique), and Tim Candelario; her fiancé, Rusty Newcomer; numerous nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, cousins and friends.Renae's love of animals led her to work in the veterinary field and volunteer for several animal rescue organizations.She also had a strong desire to help people which led her to become an EMT. She enjoyed meeting and helping those in need.Renae loved the outdoors and was always at peace while camping and breathing fresh air.Most of all, Renae loved spending time with her friends and family,especially her sons and granddaughters, she will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved her.In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in Renae's name to the Lupus Foundation of Southern Arizona www.lupus-az.org/donate. Arrangements by DESERT ROSE HEATHER MORTUARY.