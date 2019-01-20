RENDON, Carlotta "Nachita"
age 88, of Tucson, AZ, passed peacefully January 16, 2019 in her home surrounded by loved ones. She was born in Cananea, Sonora, Mex. to Thomas and Carmen Doyle. Nachita grew up in Nogales and moved to Tucson after meeting late husband, Rudolph Rendon. After completing nursing training from St. Mary's Hospital, she worked as an RN at a private practice. She was a member of Holy Sepulcher of Jerusalem and known as Lady Carlotta Rendon, LGCHS. Nachita is survived by two sisters, Maria Dolores and Yolanda; five brothers, Daniel, Louis, Michael, Patrick and John; one daughter, Mayita; five sons, Randy, Dino, Jerry, Victor and John; 15 grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren. A Visitation will be held Friday, January 25, 2019, 5:00 p.m. - 8:00 p.m. at ADAIR FUNERAL HOMES, Dodge Chapel, 1050 N. Dodge Blvd., with Funeral Mass on Saturday, January 26, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. at Corpus Christi Church, 300 N. Tanque Verde Loop Rd., Tucson. Committal to follow at All Faith's Park. In lieu of flowers' the family asked that donations are sent to TMC Hospice, Peppi's House. At (foundation@tmc.com hospice services Peppi's house)