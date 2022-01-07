Rene Ybarra

 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
YBARRA, Rene Robert

58, passed on December 18, 2021 in Dallas, Texas. Born February 5, 1963 to a longtime Tucson family. Preceded in death by his father, Richard Ybarra. Survived by his wife, Margie Ybarra; mother, Genevieve Ybarra; siblings, Margaret (Frank) Leto, Charles, and Catherine (Sam) Copley; children, Ariana (Butch), Orestes (Nydia), Jahnelle (Shawn) Sullivan, Ciara (Jude), Rene and Nicholas; stepchildren, Dana Benz (Daniel) and Jeremy Benz and eight grandchildren with a granddaughter on the way. Rene lived most of his life in Tucson. He was a UofA graduate, with an entrepreneurial and adventurous spirit, working in the hospitality industry, real estate, and starting his own businesses. He volunteered extensively for his church and other causes. He loved travel, cooking, the outdoors and his hometown, with a special place in his heart for hikes at Gates Pass. He was much loved and will be missed. Memorial will be held at 10:00 a.m., Monday, January 10, 2022 at Calvary Chapel of Tucson West, 5170 South Julian Drive, Tucson, Arizona.

