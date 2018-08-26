RENSVOLD, Ben A.
On August 13, 2018, Ben A. Rensvold (born June 30, 1949) died in Tucson, AZ, after suffering a severe injury following a cycling accident. Ben will be lovingly remembered by his wife, Diane; his children, Jennifer (Phil), Jason (Liz) and Jessica; grandchildren, Hunter, Raygen, Brianna, Julienne, Mackenzie, James, Joshua, Colton and Xander; siblings, Bob (Kay), Art, Neil (Kay), Wade (Andie), Sandy (Jack), Julie (Bob) and Ronda (Jerry) and many nieces, nephews and cousins. Ben was born in Wolf Point, Montana to Stanley and Lois Pilgrim Rensvold and raised on a small farm. He graduated from the Black Hills Business College and remained in Rapid City, SD for many years where he owned a John Deere dealership. In 1994 he relocated to Tucson, Arizona where he met and married his love, Diane. He spent the last 15 years as a Real Estate agent for Coldwell Banker and was highly respected by both colleagues and clients. Ben spent many years on the Board of Directors for New Beginnings for Women and Children (now known as Our Family Services) and continued supporting the charity that was so close to his heart. Ben was widely known and loved as a kind, thoughtful, compassionate, loving and generous man. He lived life to the fullest and enjoyed running, cycling, hiking and traveling. Ben's most endearing trait was his genuine interest in and concern for others. He was blessed with a mischievous sense of humor and infectious laugh. Although he leaves a huge hole in so many lives and hearts, he also leaves many wonderful memories. To make a donation in Ben's name please give to Our Family Services Solar Project. A Celebration of Ben's life will be held on Friday, September 7, 2018 at 6:00 p.m. at Hacienda Del Sol Guest Ranch Resort. Arrangements by ABBEY FUNERAL CHAPEL.