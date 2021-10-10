Reuben Wagelie

WAGELIE, Reuben G.

9/9/1934 - 9/27/2021

Surrounded by his family, Dr. Reuben G. Wagelie passed away on Monday, September 27 at the age of 87. He is survived by his wife of 61 years, Saundra "Sandi"; five daughters, Rebecca (Scott), Beth (Patrick), Amy (Paul), Meredith and Jennifer (Harvey); eight grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.

Reuben "Benny" was born in Cavite City, Philippines. After graduating from medical school at the University of the Philippines, he moved to Chicago, Illinois in 1956 where he completed his residency in pediatrics at Michael Reese Hospital. It was there that he met his wife Sandi whom he married in 1960.

After being drafted as a US Army physician during the Vietnam War and stationed at Fort Huachuca, Arizona, he moved his growing family to Tucson. In 1982 he started his private practice, Allergy Associates of Tucson, and over the next 35 years cared for patients in Tucson and throughout southern Arizona.