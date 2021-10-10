Reuben Wagelie

WAGELIE, Reuben G.
9/9/1934 - 9/27/2021
Surrounded by his family, Dr. Reuben G. Wagelie passed away on Monday, September 27 at the age of 87. He is survived by his wife of 61 years, Saundra "Sandi"; five daughters, Rebecca (Scott), Beth (Patrick), Amy (Paul), Meredith and Jennifer (Harvey); eight grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.
Reuben "Benny" was born in Cavite City, Philippines. After graduating from medical school at the University of the Philippines, he moved to Chicago, Illinois in 1956 where he completed his residency in pediatrics at Michael Reese Hospital. It was there that he met his wife Sandi whom he married in 1960.
After being drafted as a US Army physician during the Vietnam War and stationed at Fort Huachuca, Arizona, he moved his growing family to Tucson. In 1982 he started his private practice, Allergy Associates of Tucson, and over the next 35 years cared for patients in Tucson and throughout southern Arizona.
He valued education and a strong work ethic in the service of others. He was a lifetime fan of the New York Yankees, played tennis every Sunday at the Tucson Racquet Club, and was an avid runner, gardener, and deep-sea fisherman. While those were his interests, his true joy came from his family, whom he was most proud of and who he loved and protected fiercely. He died peacefully at home with the family he loved around him. He was a kind and generous man who will be forever missed.
In lieu of flowers, please consider making donations in his memory to Shriners Hospitals for Children. Arrangements by MARANA MORTUARY.