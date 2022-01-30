However, you continue to have such a persona that you light up any gathering. Your love of people, animals, nature, the world around you all attest to why you have always been so popular and loved by others. Your character and honesty, and always fighting for those unable to fight for themselves, gives voice to who you are. No wonder you were so popular in school, almost always the president of your class, captain of the football team, president of your fraternity. I'll end with a fond memory from many years ago when the U.S. Air Force Academy endeavored to recruit you; even the Colonel came to our home and flew you back to the Academy for a personal tour. His words to me were, "Mrs. Fehr; we seldom get a candidate with the impressive and exceptional athletic and academic ability that Rex possesses." But you loved California and decided to stay and go to UCLA and graduate with two pre-law degrees. Then you felt you should serve your country and join the Army's Special Forces as a Green Beret and paratrooper. Am I proud of you? Yes, very proud. So happy birthday, Rex. My love always, Mom.