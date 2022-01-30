Fehr, Rex
Rex William Fehr
B 8/18/1956 - Covina, CA - D 12/15/2021 Tucson, AZ
Rex suffered a massive heart attack
Preceded in death by his father, Hugo William Fehr
He is survived by his mother, Lois Bahnmiller Fehr, and two brothers,
Randall Fehr, M.D. (Susan), Ronald Wm Fehr (Lori) and,
nephew Matthew Richard Fehr
As Rex's mother, I would like to share a birthday letter I
wrote to Rex just a few months ago.
Dear Rex, it is wonderful to share this 65th milestone birthday with you. Your weekly visits fill me with admiration for all the intriguing and varied subjects you add to our conversations. To recall so many happy and fun times we've shared and to remember some pretty crazy times as well, all part of that special bond we have.
Your intelligence often presents some profound challenges that amaze me. Comprehending the intractable pain you continue to endure following your injuries in the U.S. Specials Forces is hard to understand fully. Only those who know you well have any idea of the sacrifices you made while serving as a Green Beret paratrooper. Unfortunately, those injuries prevented you from fulfilling your dreams and aspirations.
However, you continue to have such a persona that you light up any gathering. Your love of people, animals, nature, the world around you all attest to why you have always been so popular and loved by others. Your character and honesty, and always fighting for those unable to fight for themselves, gives voice to who you are. No wonder you were so popular in school, almost always the president of your class, captain of the football team, president of your fraternity. I'll end with a fond memory from many years ago when the U.S. Air Force Academy endeavored to recruit you; even the Colonel came to our home and flew you back to the Academy for a personal tour. His words to me were, "Mrs. Fehr; we seldom get a candidate with the impressive and exceptional athletic and academic ability that Rex possesses." But you loved California and decided to stay and go to UCLA and graduate with two pre-law degrees. Then you felt you should serve your country and join the Army's Special Forces as a Green Beret and paratrooper. Am I proud of you? Yes, very proud. So happy birthday, Rex. My love always, Mom.
As your younger brother, I felt like you were like a celebrity, so excellent at everything you did, academics, sports, and being an incredible leader. Always self-effacing and altogether supportive and encouraging in everything I did. I miss you every day, and I know how lucky I was to have you in my life. Love, Ron
Although I was your older brother, I was aware from the time we were young kids that you were impressive in your remarkable personality. In many ways, you were a role model who stood out in your intelligence, courage, athleticism, and caring about others. I hope you understood how you crucially influenced my life path. I am sad that your life and dreams were so undermined by your injuries and the pain that you endured. Mom, Ron, and I love you, and we miss you. We will remember a wonderful son, brother, and irreplaceable essence of our family.