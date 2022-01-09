Reyes Chavarria

78, passed on December 26, 2021. Reyes was born on July 31, 1943 to Pedro Chavarria and Maria Laborin in Tucson, AZ. He served in the United States Navy from October 1961 to February 1966 where he served in the Vietnam War, while serving he met his number one, Virginia. They were married on November 12, 1966 in Pala, CA. Reyes and his family resided in Tucson where he worked in the Duval Mine and later for the City of Tucson as a professional Arborist and Supervisor until his retirement. Reyes was a hard-working, kind, family man who loved to help his friends and family. He loved being outdoors, hunting, fishing and camping with his family on their property in New Mexico. Reyes was survived by his wife, Virginia; daughter, Tina (Juan) Yrigolla; son, Ramon (Angela) Chavarria; grandchildren, Christine (Steven), Anyssa, Juanita, Allee, Sydnee, Ramon Jr, and Martin; great-grandchildren, Steven Jr., Adrelina, Ignacio, Josiah, and Izabella; siblings, nieces, nephews and friends. He was loved and will be missed. Memorial will be held at MARANA MORTUARY beginning at 10:00 a.m. Rosary will begin at 10:30 a.m. (12146 W. Barnett Rd., 85653). He will be laid to rest at Arizona Veterans' Memorial Cemetery at 1:00 p.m. (15950 N Luckett Rd., Marana, AZ 85653). A Celebration of Life is to follow at the Fraternal Order of the Eagles, 1530 N. Stone Ave 85705.