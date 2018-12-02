REYNOLDS, Kenneth L.
51, Born June 15, 1967 in San Bernardino, CA, passed away unexpectedly on November 23, 2018 at his home. Preceded in death by his father, Gary Reynolds. Survived by his wife, Elisha (nee Abrahams) married March 30, 1991; son, Baxter; daughters, Keira and Brooklynn; his mother, Patricia Welch; brothers, Kirk (Dawn), Kevin (Stacy), Keith (Charlotte), several aunts, uncles, nieces and nephews. We will always carry your memory in our hearts and will miss you every day. Memorial Service: 11:30 a.m., Saturday, December 8, 2018 at MARANA MORTUARY, 12146 W. Barnett Rd., Marana, AZ 85653.