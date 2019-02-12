RHODEN, Ida Elizabeth Matilda
passed away on Saturday, February 9, 2019 at the age of 99. Ida was born June 5, 1919 to Mary and John Smedman in Bronx, New York. She worked as a draftsman for Johns Manville, retiring after 35 years. She continued her education at Arapahoe Community College, graduating at the age of 62. Ida resided in New York until moving to Tucson in 2013.
Ida is survived by her daughter, Patricia (Robert) Owin; three grandchildren; one great-grandson and several nieces and nephews. Ida enjoyed traveling and will be greatly missed by those who knew her.
A Celebration of life will be held on Wednesday, February 13, 2019 at 11:30 a.m. at VISTOSO FUNERAL HOME, Oro Valley.