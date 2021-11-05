 Skip to main content
Richard Acevedo

ACEVEDO, Richard Avila

Passed away April 26, 2020. Services for retired 1SGT Richard Avila Acevedo will be held at the Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Marana, AZ, at 10:00 a.m. on Tuesday, November 23, 2021.

He is preceded in death by his parents, Joaquin Montano and Carmen Avila Acevedo. He is survived by his wife Jacqueline Valair, Tucson, AZ; brother, Rolando Acevedo and spouse, Most Reverend Jorge Eagar of Chandler, AZ; children: Richard and Francisco Acevedo of Marana, AZ; daughter, Felecia Carmen and husband, John Norris of Las Vegas NV; stepchildren, Lusia Balzano of San Diego, CA, Jacob Balzano, Jeralyn Valair Riell and husband, Rex Riell of Tucson, AZ and two grandchildren. Arrangements by CARRILLO'S TUCSON MORTUARY.

