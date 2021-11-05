Richard Acevedo

Passed away April 26, 2020. Services for retired 1SGT Richard Avila Acevedo will be held at the Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Marana, AZ, at 10:00 a.m. on Tuesday, November 23, 2021.

He is preceded in death by his parents, Joaquin Montano and Carmen Avila Acevedo. He is survived by his wife Jacqueline Valair, Tucson, AZ; brother, Rolando Acevedo and spouse, Most Reverend Jorge Eagar of Chandler, AZ; children: Richard and Francisco Acevedo of Marana, AZ; daughter, Felecia Carmen and husband, John Norris of Las Vegas NV; stepchildren, Lusia Balzano of San Diego, CA, Jacob Balzano, Jeralyn Valair Riell and husband, Rex Riell of Tucson, AZ and two grandchildren. Arrangements by CARRILLO'S TUCSON MORTUARY.