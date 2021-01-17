Richard Asher

ASHER, Richard Blaine
of Phoenix, AZ, passed away on November 29, 2020 in Phoenix. Born in Colorado Springs, CO on June 1, 1978, Blaine spent his childhood growing up in Tucson and Breckinridge, CO. He later returned to Tucson, where he attended Flowing Wells High School. He excelled in athletics, playing basketball and running track. Upon graduation, Blaine went on to play one year of basketball for Pima Community College.
Continuing his education, he decided to focus on a business degree, which he received from Brown Mackee College. He then landed a summer job with the Arizona Diamondbacks. Using his degree and that megawatt smile, Blaine became a recruiter for the solar tech industry and later helped health care workers find positions in the medical field. Along with hard work, his main passion was sports. Blaine had an infinite amount of knowledge in all sports. UofA Basketball (Bear Down!) and the Denver Broncos were his favorite teams. He attended many games and watched all the other ones without fail. Blaine's love for sports had a major impact on his younger brother, Derick. Growing up they would play basketball and tennis for hours against each other.
He married Margaret Shute in 2017 and 'Angel' was the love of his life together with their rescue pups. Residing in Phoenix, they treated their pups as their own 'kids.' When they weren't watching sports, they were traveling with them to Tucson to visit Margaret's parents, Dennis and Regina. Blaine, we will miss everything about you. We will miss those big blue eyes, we will miss your big smile from ear to ear, we will miss the love you had to share, and the way you made each of us feel loved in our own way. We will miss that big reassuring hug and we will mostly miss that big belly laugh you were so well known for. We are deeply saddened losing you but feel lucky to have received your love during our lifetime and in our 'book of life.' Forever and always, we love you!
Preceded in death by father, Fred Clark Asher; wife, Margaret 'Angel' Asher; grandfather, Richard Cordova. Survived by mother, Marlyn Hogan (Marc); brothers, Derick Asher (Nicole) and Aaron Hogan; niece, and nephew, Stella and Dylan Asher; aunts, Nancy DeConcini (David) and Anne Asher; cousins, David Cordova (Emily) and Mathew Beall (Jennifer), Jeffery, Jeremy, Evo Jason, Joel and Julie DeConcini; grandmother, Patricia Cordova.
Donations may be made to 2 fine rescue centers, Pima Paws for Life or Hermitage House.