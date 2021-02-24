Richard Baker

Dick was born on February 12th, 1934 to Edward W. and Marion Francis Baker in Buffalo, NY. The family moved to Tucson, Arizona during Dick's high school years. He graduated from Tucson Senior High School in 1951, and attended the University of Arizona in Tucson, where he was a member of Delta Sigma Phi fraternity and, while there, met his life-long best friend Bob Spackeen. Following his college years, he relocated to California where he began his long-standing career in retail with Bullock's Department Store in Los Angeles. It was at the famed flagship Bullock's Wilshire where he met a UCLA coed beauty- soon to be his bride - named Lillian Palmer who was working at the store over the Christmas holidays. Soon after their meeting Dick was drafted into the U.S. Army, joining Company "K" 5th Infantry in Fort Ord, California. After basic training, Dick was deployed to a U.S. Army installation in Nuremberg, West Germany - where Dick became a proud member of Company "F" 85th Infantry. The young couple decided to marry before Dick left for Germany and, shortly after his arrival in Nuremberg, Lillian joined him after a harrowing trip across the Atlantic on the U.S. United States. During their extended time in Germany, Lillian found out she was expecting and gave birth to their eldest son Jeff at the base hospital.